Photo: Paul Pogba proves fitness in Old Trafford friendly

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see Paul Pogba back in action at Old Trafford with the Premier League’s imminent return just around the corner.

English football has been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing global health crisis but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are expected to restart in two weeks’ time.

Pogba has been absent for much of the season thanks to multiple niggling injuries but it appears he’s finally shaken it all off and is now fighting fit.

The world-class Frenchman would’ve certainly made a difference to United’s season and they probably would’ve been comfortably in the top-four had he been playing.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival sparked an 11 match unbeaten run and Pogba could be hungry to have the same effect on the team on his return.

Paul Pogba returns to Old Trafford 😍 pic.twitter.com/RKHWAMEhbS — utdreport (@utdreport) June 6, 2020

Fans have been trying to anticipate how Solskjaer will fit both talented players in his starting XI but it is surely a welcome headache.

Pogba’s versatility will certainly help him as he’s had spells in his career as a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, attacking-midfielder and the occasional game as a left-midfielder.

Bruno can also play in a couple of positions but it’s likely that the former Juventus man will be the one to feature in a deeper role.

