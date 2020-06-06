Odion Ighalo signs for United but another one gets away – the week reviewed
Home
First Team

Odion Ighalo signs for United but another one gets away – the week reviewed

Posted by
Date:

This was the week that Timo Werner reportedly agreed to join Chelsea – nobody saw that coming did they? Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo’s loan deal at United was successfully extended at the 11th hour, which is the way Ighalo deals are always done, it seems. Here’s the full lowdown on those and eight other of our top stories this week:

1. The week started with a fiery and entertaining interview with Chicharito Hernandez in which he pulled no punches when talking about former manager David Moyes:

Javier Hernandez says David Moyes changed careers for the worse

2. We haven’t seen much of Paul Pogba in a United shirt this season so it seems incredible that he leads the way in a pretty important stat:

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba head and shoulders above the rest

3. United’s top transfer target Jadon Sancho started his first game since lockdown and scored a hat trick – here’s how United fans reacted:

Jadon Sancho hat trick sends Man United fans into meltdown

4. Here’s the piece that broke the great news that Odion Ighalo will get to stay at United until January 31st 2021:

Fabrizio Romano confirms Odion Ighalo loan extension at Manchester United

5. There was a feelgood piece this week in which Bruno Fernandes described how he felt and what happened the day he found out he was joining United:

Bruno Fernandes explains day he found out about Manchester United transfer

6. More happy news this week as it was revealed that Brandon Williams is set to sign a lucrative new contract:

Brandon Williams set to be offered new contract by Manchester United

7. The fact that Jesse Lingard is plotting a transfer to an Italian club may also be seen as good news by some fans:

Jesse Lingard planning move to Italy as fans rejoice

8. Lots of speculation about German star Kai Havertz this week, with some rather dubious reports of bids flying in for him:

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz open to Manchester United move

9. Timo Werner‘s move to Chelsea – assuming it goes through, has some interesting implications for United. Here’s a run-down of how it might simplify a few deals that the Red Devils have up their sleeve:

Timo Werner to Chelsea leaves Manchester United with open field in transfer market

10. And finally, there have been a lot of reports that Birmingham City will demand this or that for Jude Bellingham, but this report explains why they actually have no say in the matter and that bizarrely, Bellingham himself can decide what is paid, to whom and when:

Jude Bellingham can join Manchester United for free this month

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - click the email link below to send a message.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus