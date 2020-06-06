Odion Ighalo signs for United but another one gets away – the week reviewed

This was the week that Timo Werner reportedly agreed to join Chelsea – nobody saw that coming did they? Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo’s loan deal at United was successfully extended at the 11th hour, which is the way Ighalo deals are always done, it seems. Here’s the full lowdown on those and eight other of our top stories this week:

1. The week started with a fiery and entertaining interview with Chicharito Hernandez in which he pulled no punches when talking about former manager David Moyes:

2. We haven’t seen much of Paul Pogba in a United shirt this season so it seems incredible that he leads the way in a pretty important stat:

3. United’s top transfer target Jadon Sancho started his first game since lockdown and scored a hat trick – here’s how United fans reacted:

4. Here’s the piece that broke the great news that Odion Ighalo will get to stay at United until January 31st 2021:

5. There was a feelgood piece this week in which Bruno Fernandes described how he felt and what happened the day he found out he was joining United:

6. More happy news this week as it was revealed that Brandon Williams is set to sign a lucrative new contract:

7. The fact that Jesse Lingard is plotting a transfer to an Italian club may also be seen as good news by some fans:

8. Lots of speculation about German star Kai Havertz this week, with some rather dubious reports of bids flying in for him:

9. Timo Werner‘s move to Chelsea – assuming it goes through, has some interesting implications for United. Here’s a run-down of how it might simplify a few deals that the Red Devils have up their sleeve:

10. And finally, there have been a lot of reports that Birmingham City will demand this or that for Jude Bellingham, but this report explains why they actually have no say in the matter and that bizarrely, Bellingham himself can decide what is paid, to whom and when:

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.