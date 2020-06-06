Video: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes scores stunning volley in training

Manchester United fans have been excited at seeing Bruno Fernandes return to action and he’s given them even more reason to.

The sensational midfielder has been faultless since his arrival to Old Trafford in January, with many seeing him as the catalyst for the 11 match unbeaten run.

United’s unbeaten run only ended because of the temporary suspension of the Premier League but the hope is they can pick up where they left off when English football resumes.

There are now around two weeks left before that happens and it seems Bruno hasn’t lost any of the sharpness he had before the suspension.

The Red Devils will be taking on Tottenham when the Premier League restarts and if the former Sporting Lisbon man features, it wouldn’t be surprised to see him score a similar goal to the one below.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defeated Jose Mourinho in the past and fans will be hoping for a repeat given how it’s the crucial part of the season.

Manchester United’s run-in should see them pick up a host of points with Tottenham arguably being their toughest opponents.

Solskjaer’s men have had a tendency to show up in the big games and the hope is they can do so again in order to put themselves in a strong position for a top-four finish to the season.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.