Villareal consider move for Manchester United’s Eric Bailly

Manchester United fans will be concerned to hear of Villareal’s reported interest in Eric Bailly as he is considered to be one of the centre-backs at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options alongside the tenacious Ivorian are Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Harry Maguire while the likes of Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are away on loan.

It’s clear to see United are overstocked in the centre-back department although some would argue too many of the aforementioned players are injury-prone.

Bailly himself has struggled with his fitness and at the age of 26, it may be time to consider whether to cut ties with him or not.

Others would argue there are far worse centre-backs at the club and it would make more sense to get rid of them first.

According to Fichajes via Sport Witness, Villareal want to help Bailly get his career back on track and will look to negotiate with the Red Devils over a possible summer move.

The problem with selling is that clubs cannot predict when someone would come in for their players and so it can’t be a case of selling Jones, Rojo and Smalling first before even thinking about moving the former Villareal man on.

