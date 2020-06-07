Daniel James to be loaned out next season, claims The Sun

Daniel James could be loaned out by Manchester United next season, according to The Sun.

The outlet claims that James will be given a pay increase before being told he needs to go elsewhere to continue his development.

The 22-year-old exploded onto the scene at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in four games following his £15 million move from Swansea last summer.

He was unable to maintain that initial momentum, however, and has only notched one goal in 33 since – in the 5-0 rout of Austrian side Lask in the Europa League.

The Sun believes that ‘the door may be left open for the ex-Swansea attacker to play away from Old Trafford if they make star summer signings.

‘United are pushing for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and he is earmarked for the right-wing slot, so James may not get many regular starts.

‘United are also keen on a £50m deal for Bayern Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

‘And further reports suggest Solskjaer would like to sign Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish as well, thus limiting James’ chances even further.’

It is clearly something of a speculative piece from The Sun, who are basically saying, if United sign Sancho, Havertz and Grealish, then James might be loaned out. That is a very big ‘if’.

It is undoubtedly true that James has struggled at times this season but in fairness it would not have been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s intention for him to start as many games as he has.

Due to the club’s injuries and lack of signings, James has played 2,174 minutes in the Premier League alone this term – among the top 20 highest of all midfield players in the competition.

Despite The Sun’s claim, there seems little point in loaning out a 22-year-old who has already spent so much time in both the top flight and the Championship and who could at the very least be an excellent impact substitute due to his blistering pace, which could be extremely impactful against tired legs.

