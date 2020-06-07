Edwin van der Sar confirms Manchester United’s interest in Donny van de Beek
Home
First Team

Edwin van der Sar confirms Manchester United’s interest in Donny van de Beek

Posted by
Date:

Former Manchester United man and current Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has confirmed reports of interest in Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch youngster has long been of interest to those at Old Trafford and it seems those whispers were true in the end.

United are said to be on the lookout for creative midfielders and it appears Van de Beek fits that criteria.

Many fans were focussed on the need for a right-winger with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho the priority target.

It could also be argued a more defensive midfielder is needed than Van de Beek so it will be interesting to see what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans are.

Real Madrid are another club with long term interest in Van de Beek but they are also well-stocked in midfield.

It could mean both, the Spanish giants and Manchester United will only materialise a move for the wanted playmaker should any of their own players depart.

Initial reports of interest from Old Trafford had stated Van de Beek was being considered amongst a pool of players to replace Paul Pogba.

However, the world-class Frenchman no longer seems to be heading for an exit so time will tell whether interest turns into a concrete offer or remains as is.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus