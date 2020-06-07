Edwin van der Sar confirms Manchester United’s interest in Donny van de Beek

Former Manchester United man and current Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has confirmed reports of interest in Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch youngster has long been of interest to those at Old Trafford and it seems those whispers were true in the end.

United are said to be on the lookout for creative midfielders and it appears Van de Beek fits that criteria.

Many fans were focussed on the need for a right-winger with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho the priority target.

It could also be argued a more defensive midfielder is needed than Van de Beek so it will be interesting to see what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans are.

Edwin van der Sar (Ajax CEO): "It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and #mufc are showing interest in Donny van de Beek." #mulive [nos] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 7, 2020

Real Madrid are another club with long term interest in Van de Beek but they are also well-stocked in midfield.

It could mean both, the Spanish giants and Manchester United will only materialise a move for the wanted playmaker should any of their own players depart.

Initial reports of interest from Old Trafford had stated Van de Beek was being considered amongst a pool of players to replace Paul Pogba.

However, the world-class Frenchman no longer seems to be heading for an exit so time will tell whether interest turns into a concrete offer or remains as is.

