Man United target Federico Chiesa can leave Fiorentina, says club owner

The Mail are back on the Federico Chiesa to Manchester United story as Fiorentina’s owner has now admitted the player can leave the club.

The 22-year-old right winger has scored 7 goals and registered 5 assists in 22 games this season and has scored 29 times in 138 games for Fiorentina overall.

He has also already represented his country 17 times, equalling a feat set by his father Enrico, who scored seven goals for the Azzurri in the 1990s.

The Mail reported back in February that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had sent his trusted aide Simon Wells to watch Chiesa Jr. in action in La Viola’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan.

The player has also been repeatedly linked with a move to Juventus and The Mail believes that Chelsea and Inter Milan are also interested.

And Rocco Commisso, the Italian club’s owner, reportedly said in a press conference this week ‘If Chiesa wants, then he can leave, but only for the figure that we set’.

Whilst Chiesa can also operate as a centre forward, his natural position as a right winger would suggest that any moves United make for him would be as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, who remains the club’s top transfer priority this summer.

The Italian would represent a less expensive option than Sancho, with Fiorentina reportedly valuing him at €60 million (£53m).

This summer, the always unreliable world of transfer rumours has been thrown further into chaos by the confusion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, one thing is clear and that is that Manchester United are determined to sign a right winger before the start of next season.

It is also beginning to seem that they are willing to walk away from Jadon Sancho negotiations if Borussia Dortmund refuse to budge on their £110 million asking price – although reports of alternative right wing targets may all fall into the category of mind games to try to panic Dortmund into action.

In addition to Chiesa, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampo, Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo, Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi, Valencia’s Ferran Torres and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete are all also right wingers who have been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford in the coming window.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.