Napoli insist they won’t lower asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Kalidou Koulibaly for a cut-price have taken a hit after Napoli claimed they have no plans to lower their asking price.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on a centre-back this summer and the Senegalese has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The legendary Norwegian signed Harry Maguire just last year but it appears he’s keen on bringing in yet another defender.

Victor Lindelof has been trusted to partner the towering Englishman so far but it seems Solskjaer doesn’t see that as being the long-term defensive partnership.

Koulibaly is widely considered to be amongst the best centre-backs in the game at the minute but moves to United have failed in the past.

According to the Mirror, Napoli’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli said: “Kalidou is a great player, who still has a long contract with us. If we were to sell, the club could ask for a large sum.

“A player like this cannot change his value even in a crisis, so we are not moving our valuation.”

This rumour feels as though it’s Napoli trying to make the statement they won’t sell for cheap more than it does that Manchester United are genuinely after Koulibaly.

It would be a surprise if at 29 years old, Solskjaer pays the full £100m price-tag for him when there may be smarter alternatives elsewhere.

Even the report stating United are keen on a centre-back had insisted that the priority for one is still low.

It would, therefore, make little sense a low priority position would get such a large chunk of the transfer budget, particularly when it’s clear Jadon Sancho is the summer’s biggest target.

