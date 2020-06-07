Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks formidable Manchester United midfield pairing

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at what kind of midfield he would like after revealing two players he would sign.

The legendary Norwegian will have an exciting team to pick from when the Premier League returns to action.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes are all fit and available for selection, much to the delight of fans.

Solskjaer has remained silent on what his starting XI may be but has stated there will be a lot of rotation given the congested fixtures.

What will also be interesting to see will be what formation the former Molde man uses to fit in all his star players.

According to Metro, Solskjaer responded when asked to pick which former teammate he would sign: “That’s not fair, that’s very unfair. I can only have one? I would probably pick, can I pick two?

“They didn’t even play the final (against Bayern Munich in 1999). Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. I think I would pick those two.

“It’s unfair to Cristiano Ronaldo who is the best player in the world of course. I played with him so I would like to have him in my team as well but Keane and Scholes, what an unbelievable midfield.”

It’s probably because he was only given one player to sign but Solskjaer’s comments suggest he could be open to a two-man midfield.

If that’s the case then it would probably be a pairing of one midfielder who acts like a destroyer and one who is a playmaker in the moulds of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

There have also been reports that Solskjaer is keen on a striker even after extending Odion Ighalo’s stay, suggesting a switch to a two striker formation is possible.

Perhaps he has considered moving to a 4-4-2 formation that is reminiscent of Sir Alex Ferguson’s glory days.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.