Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends ‘rotten apples’ warning to Manchester United stars

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that the personality and professionalism of a player is just as important as their talent.

The legendary Norwegian has been rather selective with his transfers so far and he must be doing something right as everyone he’s brought in his contributed to varying degrees.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were all accused of making one or two poor signings but Solskjaer hasn’t made a bad call yet.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes were all signed permanently while Odion Ighalo was signed on loan.

Out of the five mentioned above, three have walked in seamlessly into United’s starting XI and that’s a credit to Solskjaer’s shrewdness in the transfer market.

According to Metro, Solskjaer said: “I did feel that I was professional and did feel privileged to play for Manchester United.

“I wouldn’t be able to look at myself if I didn’t know I’d given everything for my teammates and my manager.

“That’s what I also now look for in players that we sign or we bring up from the youth team. You have to have a good personality and that you are professional because one rotten apple in the basket will make the others rotten.

“So for me it’s about building a team that will reflect me and my coaching staff’s personalities and views. Of course there are standards because we want to win. We are in the business to win.

“But the first step to be a Man Utd player and person, you have to be humble enough to know you have to work hard. Never give in and always do your best, 100% effort is required every day and don’t think you are better than you are.

“You still have to play with that confidence at the same time. It’s a fine balance but that is what is going to make the difference when we want to get to the championship again that we want to win.”

Maguire and Bruno’s characters in particular have been praised endlessly with many recognising them as key figures in the dressing room.

Solskjaer has turned Manchester United’s scouting and investing system into one that considers transfers more holistically and completely in comparison to the past.

Wan-Bissaka has arguably been the club’s player of the season while James and Ighalo have had positive moments at the club proving to be useful squad members and quickly becoming loved by fans.

