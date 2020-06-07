Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to David Silva

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has praised Bruno Fernandes with transforming the team since he arrived in January, comparing him to Manchester City’s David Silva.

The silky Spaniard was the catalyst to the noisy neighbours’ modern success and it appears the former English midfielder believes the Portuguese magician will have a similar impact at Old Trafford.

Bruno is already a hit amongst fans as he sparked United’s 11 match unbeaten run that was only ended by the temporary suspension of the Premier League.

The global health crisis meant football could no longer continue without causing great harm to the general public.

Bruno and the Red Devils would’ve likely raced into a top-four spot had it not been for the pause in English football.

According to the Express, Scholes said: “Sometimes it just takes one player to turn a team around and knit a team together.

“I don’t like talking about City, but you think of David Silva – that player that links all the play together, and I think we’ve found him in Fernandes. He’s totally transformed the team.

“It’s gone from watching a little bit of a dull team, to one player coming in and all of a sudden they look like they’re going to create, they look like they’re going to score goals every time he’s in possession of the ball.

“He’s fitted in straight away. Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra really struggled for the first six to eight months. I think they signed in January.

“It wasn’t until the season after when they really got used to it and picked up and went on to have really amazing careers.

“But this lad, he’s picked it up straight away, and it’s been a real benefit. I keep saying he’s transformed the team, but I really think he has.”

The hope is Bruno can pick up where he left off as some signings fade away after making an initial impact.

The January transfer window is notorious for being one where it’s difficult to make signings but equally difficult for signings to make a difference.

Luckily it seems Bruno has adjusted quickly to his surroundings and Manchester United will need him in fine form in order to meet their season’s targets, starting with their much-anticipated clash with Tottenham Hotspurs.

