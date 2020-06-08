Ander Herrera opens up about life under José Mourinho

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has been opening up on life under José Mourinho at the club.

In an interview with The Athletic, Herrera, who joined PSG last summer having left United on a free transfer, pulled no punches.

‘Mourinho is the best manager in the world when things go well. The relationship with the players, the way he treats everyone; I really liked his training sessions.

‘Also, with Rui Faria, they were a fantastic team together. But it is also true, when he loses, he does not take it in a good way. That is true. And he accepts that! He does not hide from it.

‘We have a great relationship. The first year was fantastic, we won three titles. The second year, we won 84 points in the Premier League and came second.

‘We lost the FA Cup final but we played much better than Chelsea, if you remember that game.’

But Herrera saw a different side to Mourinho in his third season in charge of the club.

‘It is true the last six months was a bit different, because he had some disagreements with the club and the team was a bit, you know… when you see your manager has some confrontations with the club, you do not perform the same way.

‘Everything affects the training session, everything affects the daily work.

‘Something was happening between him and the club. But I was just a player. I am no one to tell you or find out what happened. I was just trying to do my job.

‘But it is true, the same as you saw at that time, we were seeing the same. Something was happening between him and the club.’

Mourinho went on to be sacked just six months into that third season and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager. The Norwegian took the Red Devils on an incredible unbeaten run straight away and was awarded the job on a permanent basis.

‘As soon as Ole came, he brought that smile to the dressing room. He was ready to listen to the players, he was more like a friend. He was a man who had, not long ago, been a United player. Everyone connected really well with him.

‘He is, honestly, one of the best people I have found in football. I am still in contact with him because he is fantastic and deserves to be successful.

‘You do not find too many people like him in football; someone so honest, so ready to help, always by your side. It doesn’t matter the situation; as soon as you work and give everything, he is there for you.

‘That was his first quality; to connect very soon with the dressing room.’

