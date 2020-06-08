Ander Herrera reveals why he didn’t stay at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has been opening up on why he left the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Herrera played 189 times for the Red Devils, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists after moving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

But the Spaniard’s contract expired in June 2019 and a new deal was not agreed. He was able to leave on a free and joined French champions Paris St Germain in July.

‘It was not about money’ Herrera told The Athletic.

‘It was not about the duration of the contract offer. In my opinion, I waited too long [for an offer] and deserved more attention from the club.

‘I was a player that gave everything. I never complained. I never went to the media to complain about anything. I never put a bad face to any manager, to any member of the board, and they waited until I had five or six months left on my contract.

‘That’s why I had some disagreements with them. I tell you this but I also tell you that it is part of football, part of life, nothing personal at all.

‘I thought they were going to come two years before my contract finished, like most other clubs do.

‘I expected them to come to sign a new contract after my club Player of the Year award in 2017 but they waited until I had six months left on my contract. I just felt sad.’

Despite being careful to state that he bears no grudges, the Spaniard clearly indicates that he felt the problem lay with United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

‘They had a different idea about the club, about the team, and I respect that 100 per cent.

‘Even if I see Ed Woodward tomorrow, I’ll give him a hug because it is life. I had a great relationship with him.

‘He is a very good man but we had some disagreements with our point of views about the team and about the club. That’s it.’

Herrera speaks in glowing terms about his time at United, a club for which he still has tremendous affection.

‘Every time I wore the United shirt, I was so proud. Every time I walked into Old Trafford, I was so proud to be part of that.

‘I remember Sir Alex Ferguson used to travel with us sometimes for Premier League or Champions League games. When he is there, you feel this amazing aura, this sense in the room. You can feel how important he has been for the club.

‘On that first day I signed for the club, I was in shock because I was signing for the biggest club in England — one of the top three or four in the world — and Sir Bobby Charlton was there waiting for me at the training ground.

‘In spite of what I told you before, how I was a bit sad for the final two years as they didn’t come to sign a new contract, I don’t have one bad word for the club.’

