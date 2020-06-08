Ander Herrera suggests Man United’s Paul Pogba is inconsistent

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has suggested that he thinks Paul Pogba lacks consistency.

Herrera, who played 189 times for the Red Devils before joining French champions Paris St Germain in July 2019, was speaking in an interview with The Athletic.

When asked if he agreed with Gazzetta dello Sport’s characterisation of the Frenchman as ‘an NBA athlete with Brazilian feet’, Herrera replied:

‘”An NBA athlete with Brazilian feet and the combinations of a Spanish midfielder”. He can combine really well — he can do one-two, very quick at high speed. He does have a good attitude.

‘He is a midfielder that has everything. If you see other midfielders in the world, they may have some qualities — control of the ball, long shots, passes, tackles, box-to-box — but Paul can do all of this, plus head the ball, score goals, make recoveries, one against one… everything.’

Praise indeed from his former teammate, but then came the thinly-veiled criticism.

‘But of course, if you want to become the best midfielder in the world, it is about consistency. You have to do it day in, day out. He is a good guy. He wants to do it. He does train well. He has to do it every day.’

‘Why do we admire Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, or Hazard, who I also think is one of the best in the world? We admire them because they keep that form for a long time.

‘Paul can be the best midfielder in the world if he keeps playing those games where we are all amazed by him. But to keep it at that level is the most difficult thing in football. To keep at it it Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday, every time.’

Whilst Pogba’s season should restart next Friday in a Premier League match against Spurs, Herrera still does not know whether he will play again this term. The French league was abandoned; PSG are still in the Champions League, but they would be at a serious disadvantage against teams who are still playing in active leagues.

‘We don’t know if we will play the Champions League or not’ Herrera admitted.

‘We do not know if the government is going to allow us to play in France.

‘Lyon and PSG are not in the best situation. They took the decision too soon. I think it was too quick to cancel and finish the league.

‘It is not fair. But the government decided to finish the league and we have to adapt.’

