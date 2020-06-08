Manchester United announce dates for all remaining Premier League fixtures

Manchester United have released provisional dates for their remaining Premier League fixtures.

The first three dates are already confirmed, but the dates and times of the ‘pencilled in’ ones may be changed due to TV scheduling.

The three already confirmed were:

19 June – Tottenham (A) 8:15pm

24 June – Sheffield Utd (H) 6:00pm

30 June – Brighton (A) 8.15pm

According to manutd.com, The rest, to be confirmed, are:

4 July – Bournemouth (H)

8 July – Aston Villa (A)

11 July – Southampton (H)

15 July – Crystal Palace (A)

18 July – West Ham (H)

26 July – Leicester City (A)

In addition, the Red Devils’ FA Cup quarter final against Norwich City has already been confirmed for June 27th at 6.15pm and will be shown live on BBC TV.

The semi-finals and final, should United reach them, will take place on the 18th/19th July and 1st August, respectively, meaning that the above Premier League fixture against Wet Ham would be subject to change.

UEFA are yet to decide on the dates and format for completing the Europa League, although they have expressed a commitment toward completing both that and the Champions League.

There are reports that both competitions will be played out in August in a World Cup-style mini tournament in a single city. This would probably see the quarter finals and semi-finals played over one leg each rather than two.

The Champions League is rumoured to be heading for Lisbon for that purpose and a similar destination could be selected for the Europa League. This would be of vital help to United and other English clubs as the British government’s two-week travel quarantine law threatens to scupper any chance of playing home and away European fixtures.

The Round of 16 second leg against Lask may be scheduled beforehand but this is purely speculation at this stage.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.