Manchester United dealt blow in race for Jude Bellingham’s signature

Manchester United appear to have fallen behind in the race for Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham’s signature according to the latest report.

The English wonder-kid is hot property in Europe with several top clubs lining up to secure him as their latest starlet.

Bellingham emerged as a surprise target of United’s and was soon linked with every club possible, leaving Birmingham to admit they’ll probably have to end up selling him.

Those at Old Trafford’s biggest rivals are Borussia Dortmund, who had earlier beaten them in the race for Erling Haaland’s signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn’t want history to repeat itself but if reports are true, it certainly appears that way.

Jude Bellingham's father is keen for his son to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and join Dortmund. Breaking into #mufc's first-team at the age of 17 with the current options at the club would be a big ask #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 8, 2020

Of course, breaking right into the starting XI with the Red Devils will be difficult but arguably no more difficult than it would be at Dortmund.

Solskjaer is already reported to plan on keeping Bellingham in the first-team and not demoting him to the U18’s or U23’s.

That is already arguably the best the young midfielder could hope for at a big club and it’s difficult to imagine Dortmund offering him a spot in the starting XI.

There’s already the likes of Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Mario Gotze, Thomas Delaney and Mahmoud Dahoud among others to contend with.

