Manchester United given green light in Donny van de Beek pursuit

Manchester United have had their hopes lifted in their pursuit of Ajax star Donny van de Beek according to reports.

The young Dutchman is highly sought-after around Europe and has quickly become one of the club’s top transfer targets.

Van de Beek would likely slot into United’s midfield and his versatility will certainly aid him in terms of getting more minutes.

Ajax CEO and former Red Devil Edwin van der Sar has confirmed the club’s interest in the sensational midfielder so it seems a matter of time before a move materialises.

Some may argue other positions are more in need of investment but according to some reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in search for depth in midfield.

According to Marca via Sport Witness report that Van de Beek’s agent potentially used the Red Devils’ interest in order to persuade Real Madrid into making a move themselves.

However, the Spanish giants insisted they won’t be signing anyone big this summer, leaving Solskjaer with an uncontested route to signing the Ajax midfielder.

Madrid may end up changing their mind if they realise Manchester United’s interest in genuine but they could equally not be willing to break the bank given the current circumstances in the world.

