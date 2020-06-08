Manchester United may finally offload Chris Smalling to Roma

Manchester United are reportedly just a step away from moving Chris Smalling on with Roma keen on his signature.

The experienced centre-back has enjoyed his time away in Italy and has done well enough that there have even been some calls for him to return to Old Trafford.

United are overstocked in that position with the likes of Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly while Marcos Rojo is also on loan.

Smalling is unlikely to be selected ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trusted options, especially since there are rumours the club is interested in a centre-back in the first place.

The towering Englishman is said to have loved playing for Roma so far and so a permanent transfer wouldn’t be such a far-fetched idea.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Roma could complete another season’s worth of a loan for Smalling that will cost €3m but they will be obliged to sign him permanently in 2021.

The transfer fee is yet to be set but it will be between €12-15m with the Serie A side convinced of his quality.

The fees mentioned above are a little far from the initial €30m Manchester United were said to want for Smalling but perhaps the effects of a weakened market has meant his price-tag has dropped.

