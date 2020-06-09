Manchester United hand new deals to Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to secure Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams’ futures at the club as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his plans for the future.

The legendary Norwegian has adopted a long-term vision to his approach in terms of the squad as well as squad development.

Many have praised Solskjaer’s desire to bring through academy players while also reducing the overall age of the squad.

Williams has been outstanding so far, enjoying a breakthrough season that no one truly saw happening last summer.

United have been working towards sorting out a few of their players’ futures as the campaign comes to a close.

According to ESPN, both Williams and Henderson are seen as integral parts of Solskjaer’s long-term plans for the Red Devils and so they’re expected to sign new contracts that will reflect their improved talent.

The plan for the young goalkeeper, in particular, is to keep him around until he succeeds David de Gea but the club are concerned by others being able to offer him first-team football now.

The other issue is whether the Henderson would be willing to wait for the talented Spaniard to decline in ability.

After all, goalkeepers tend to have a longer shelf life and enjoy longer peaks than outfield players.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.