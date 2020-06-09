Manchester United have wanted Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz for a long time

Manchester United have reportedly been working on signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz for a long time and not just the past few weeks.

The German youngster emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club searches for creativity in their midfield.

Havertz can play in either attacking-midfield or central-midfield and so his versatility will be an asset, particularly since he’s had a little experience on the flanks too.

The sensational wonder-kid would probably have to settle for less playing time, however, given how he is a key player at Leverkusen.

The German giants are understood to be open to selling but only for the right price, which obviously means a pricy bid for United.

#mufc have been working hard on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz in the last few months. The club have made it clear to Havertz that they want to build a new team around him. United is definitely an option for him #mulive [sky germany] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 9, 2020

The report does seem a little excessive and almost as though it’s pushing Leverkusen’s agenda for them.

After all, given the global health crisis and the financial implications of it, the Bundesliga side would need the money and so would want to sell their most valuable asset for the most expensive price.

Manchester United are conveniently linked with him and they’re known for overspending and having a lot in the bank.

Out of all the players Solskjaer would build his current squad around, Havertz doesn’t seem to be the one to come to mind.

