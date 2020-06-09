Manchester United to open negotiations with Ajax over Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make things official with Ajax over their interest in Donny van de Beek.

So far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest has largely been rumours with no bids being made or any steps being taken.

However, United seem to be upping their interest and are looking to work with Ajax’s CEO and their former player Edwin van der Sar.

Real Madrid were said to be keen on Van de Beek themselves but reports recently emerged stating they won’t be pressing ahead with their interest.

The Red Devils appear to be taking advantage of being uncontested over his signature and are now ready to make things official.

Ajax have not yet received an official offer from #mufc for Donny van de Beek. Negotiations will start soon. United are preparing an offer that will reach €40m #mulive [vi] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 9, 2020

€40m would’ve been a decent price in the pre-coronavirus market but it seems a little pricy for what is expected to be a quiet summer.

Sporting Lisbon themselves admitted Bruno Fernandes might’ve been sold for €15m instead in today’s market and given Ajax’s expected financial struggles, €40m is a lot of money.

That isn’t to say Van de Beek isn’t worth it but the current global health crisis has taken its toll on football everywhere.

Manchester United may be financially healthy if executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is to be believed but it makes sense they should protect themselves from overpaying as much as possible.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.