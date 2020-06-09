Manchester United value Daniel James despite Jadon Sancho interest

Manchester United reportedly want to keep ahold of Daniel James despite rumours linking him with a move away.

The young Welshman only arrived at Old Trafford last summer but whispers that he’s no longer needed have already arisen.

United’s need for a right-winger is obvious and while Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is understood to be the first-choice target, he’s not the only one.

Many reports claimed even if the superb Englishman is signed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants another right-winger with the likes of Jack Grealish linked with a transfer too.

Signing two right-wingers certainly raises question marks over James’ future, particularly since Marcus Rashford has a stranglehold over the left-wing position.

#mufc have no intention of loaning out Daniel James this summer. Solskjær views him as a hugely important member of his squad even if Jadon Sancho is signed #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 9, 2020

In truth, the decision that makes the most sense is signing Sancho and keeping ahold of James as a useful squad option.

He may have the potential to be a starting XI in the future and he has certainly proved his worth considering not many new of him just last summer.

James’ speed and directness definitely suit Solskjaer’s tactics and he would offer something different to the likes of Juan Mata.

This makes it even more important to keep him on board as he would still get plenty of minutes in the team even with Sancho’s signing.

