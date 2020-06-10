Manchester United leading Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham race

Manchester United fans will have plenty to shout about according to reports in terms of the interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reported interest in the talented pair is well documented but signing both is in theory difficult.

Sancho’s signing alone will be a long transfer saga as Dortmund are unlikely to give in easily, even if they’re open to selling.

While Birmingham have accepted they’ll probably have to sell Bellingham, United have a host of top clubs to contend with his for his signature.

However, according to the ESPN report below, the Red Devils are doing better than most neutrals would’ve expected.

If Manchester United snap up both players it would certainly be considered a successful summer, especially given the current circumstances.

The global health crisis has financially impacted football just as it has every other department and many are expecting a quieter than usual summer transfer window.

The market has also taken a hit on player evaluations and as such, some clubs don’t want to sell their most valuable assets for small fees.

Dortmund themselves are understood to be in for Bellingham as well, making it even more difficult for Manchester United to sign both him and Sancho.

