Manchester United no longer interested in signing a striker

Manchester United are reportedly no longer prioritising a striker for the summer transfer window, preferring to focus on other positions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be looking for depth in the forward role prior to Odion Ighalo’s loan being extended until January.

The former Watford man’s contract was set to expire weeks ago but negotiations saw Shanghai Shenhua agree to an extension.

This meant United no longer needed to quickly address the striker position and instead can revisit the position later in January.

However, it seems Ighalo isn’t the only reason why Solskjaer is no longer looking into signing a forward.

#mufc are not prioritising a striker with Ighalo on a short team deal , Anthony Martial improving this season and Rashford showing he can be the talismanic striker Man Utd need. Mason Greenwood has also shown he is the real deal and will be allowed time to develop. [Athletic] pic.twitter.com/XlzoCnNS18 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 10, 2020

It makes sense for Manchester United to address the more immediate need of a right-winger as it’s a position that is in desperate need of attention.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is said to be the main transfer target and given how big of a transfer it will be, it makes sense to focus resources there.

Greenwood’s development could see him become ready for the striker position by January if he carries on in the current trajectory.

However, if he doesn’t then Manchester United could address it in the winter and purchase a striker if they feel the need to.

