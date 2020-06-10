Real Madrid make huge attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly going head to head with Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as the summer transfer window’s biggest saga continues.
The sensational Englishman is said to be open to leave the German giants and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is especially keen on his signature.
United aren’t the only ones in this race and Madrid would normally pose a big threat to their chances.
However, it’s understood the Spanish giants’ bid wasn’t attractive for Dortmund as they wanted cash only for Sancho.
This might play into the Red Devils’ hands a little more but not if it’s the amount of cash reported below.
Re: Sancho
No offers yet.
Dortmund want 130 million euros
Real Madrid have apparently said we can put an offer on the table with money plus a couple of stars.
Dortmund will play hard. Want cash!!!
— Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 10, 2020
€130m in normal circumstances would've been a little expensive but especially in today's market, it's silly money.
The global health crisis has had a financial effect on football and while Manchester United are in a strong position fiscally, they aren't immune.
Sancho's value should'vee dropped to reflect the new market but instead, Dortmund are making it even more difficult to buy.
It makes sense they would only want cash in order to boost their own finances rather than taking on swap deals that could put them further in trouble.
Dortmund would definitely love nothing more than a bidding war to go on for Sancho but they've chosen the wrong summer to do that.
