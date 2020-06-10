Real Madrid make huge attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly going head to head with Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as the summer transfer window’s biggest saga continues.

The sensational Englishman is said to be open to leave the German giants and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is especially keen on his signature.

United aren’t the only ones in this race and Madrid would normally pose a big threat to their chances.

However, it’s understood the Spanish giants’ bid wasn’t attractive for Dortmund as they wanted cash only for Sancho.

This might play into the Red Devils’ hands a little more but not if it’s the amount of cash reported below.