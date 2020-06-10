Tributes come flooding in for United legend Tony Dunne

Tributes have been flooding in for legendary Manchester United full back Tony Dunne, who sadly passed away on Monday aged 78.

The left back joined United as an 18-year-old in 1960 and played 535 games for the club, the eighth most appearances in the history of the club.

He was an ever present in the side that won the 1968 European Cup and won two First Division titles in 1965 and 1967 and the FA Cup in 1963.

Sir Bobby Charlton said ‘I’m deeply saddened by the death of Tony and send my sincere condolences to his loved ones.

‘Tony will always be remembered as a crucial pillar of our first European Cup-winning team, with his lightning speed and brilliant reading of the game.

‘I was privileged to be his team-mate and his friend.’

Former goalkeeper Alex Stepney also paid tribute to the Irishman on ManUtd.com, saying:

‘He was unbelievable. He was a true, honest defender – someone that didn’t stand out a lot but was such an extra cog in the wheel.

‘He was a player who always wanted the ball, always kept it simple, and always tried to start an attack from defence.

‘When Jack Crompton, the trainer, came in and put the team sheet up, you knew that Tony Dunne was going to be on it.’

Another former teammate Brian Kidd said: ‘Anyone in that era would say he was the best left-back in Europe, without doubt.

‘He was so modest and had a lot of empathy and he epitomised everything that Sir Matt wanted in a player – humility and modesty. He just got on with it.’

Denis Irwin, another legendary left back at the club, said:

‘Full-backs don’t hog the limelight. You need them to get on with their job and it’s just part and parcel of football. You’re a little unnoticed and unheralded a bit.

‘But he played 13 years at the club and was part of the 1968 European Cup final-winning team. To make 535 appearances says an awful lot about him.’

The legendary Johnny Giles also paid tribute to Dunne in Paddpower’s Youtube channel OffTheBall.

The club itself announced the news on Twitter, saying ‘One of our greatest ever full-backs … Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace.’

One of our greatest-ever full-backs. An integral part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side. A player who made 535 appearances in the red shirt of Manchester United. Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/M8xYNdqMcU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 8, 2020

The club also posted a video in tribute to the great man:

In remembrance of Tony Dunne: a true United legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bydreGImYP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 9, 2020

Everyone at The Peoples Person would like to send their condolences to Dunne’s family and friends at this sad time.

