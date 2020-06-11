Christian Falk reveals where Jude Bellingham will go this summer

Manchester United fans won’t have much to shout about in regards to Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham according to a German journalist.

The sensational youngster is wanted by several top clubs across Europe and it’s understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan.

In fact, the legendary Norwegian is said to be prepared to throw Bellingham right into the first-team and not leave him unattended in the U23 or U18 levels.

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be United’s main competitors for the English teenager’s signature and it will be interesting to see who wins.

Solskjaer already lost out to the German giants during the January transfer window in the race for Erling Haaland.

According to Utdreport, Sportsbild’s head of football Christian Falk said: “Bellingham will therefore also go to Dortmund, not United. You will see. Our information is that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund.”

His words do need to be taken with a little pinch of salt however since it is natural for a German journalist to be rooting for his nation’s clubs.

Time will tell where Bellingham ends up and there have been mixed reports of which club has managed to win him over.

Sir Alex Ferguson met with the Birmingham City star and that was said to have tipped the scales in Manchester United’s favour.

However, other reports have claimed Bellingham was impressed by Dortmund’s plan for his career and would rather go there.

