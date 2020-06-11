Corentin Tolisso’s agent denies talks with Manchester United

Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso’s agent has surprised everyone by claiming no negotiations have begun with Manchester United.

Many reputable reports have claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on the injury-prone midfielder with some putting around a €30m price tag on the player.

The majority of United fans never really bought into the idea, feeling the German giants were attempting to sell them on another unfit player.

Nonetheless, it does raise question marks over some of the sources who reported this news as the agent had no desire to even entertain the matter.

Tolisso probably would’ve benefited from being linked with United as he could’ve won himself a new contract at Bayern or at the very least receive interest from elsewhere.

Eric Castagnino (Corentin Tolisso’s agent): "I'm not talking to #mufc. Corentin is currently injured and his return to the pitch is currently a top priority." #mulive [sky germany] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 11, 2020

The only other explanation for such a sudden change in tone is that Bayern were not happy to see one of their stars being linked with a move away and so demanded the agent to deny reports.

Either way, Tolisso’s injury struggles mean he would be a poor purchase for Manchester United and they would be repeating the mistakes of their past.

Solskjaer has invested well so far while at Old Trafford and the hope is he can continue this trend for as long as possible.

