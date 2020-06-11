Fosu-Mensah told no more loans until he signs new Man United deal

Manchester United want Timothy Fosu-Mensah to sign a new deal before allowing him to go out on loan next season.

The versatile 22-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract after United triggered a one-year extension to keep him at the club until June 2021.

It makes no sense for United to allow the player to spend that last year out on loan before leaving the club for nothing.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils ‘have opened talks over fresh terms which would give him the chance of a short-term move when the transfer window opens, having been sent to Crystal Palace and Fulham in recent seasons.

‘He is still highly-regarded despite loans at Palace and Fulham not being as productive as hoped, with relegation suffered last season during his spell at Craven Cottage.’

If Fosu-Mensah does not sign a new deal, United may look to sell him in the forthcoming transfer window in order to recoup some money for him. The presence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams would mean first team opportunities in his favoured right-back position are likely to be very limited.

The Dutchman was once considered one of United’s brightest young talents but his progress has faltered and he has not played a first team game for the club since the 2016/17 season.

His best period probably came while on loan to Crystal Palace in 2017/18, where he played 21 games. While at Fulham the following year he suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out of action for 291 days.

Fosu-Mensah was just starting his comeback for United’s Under-23s when the coronavirus crisis brought football to a standstill.

