Man United start discussions over Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso

Manchester United’s pursuit of a holding midfielder seems to be hotting up as it has been reported that the club are actively pursuing Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

The news was tweeted by French sports media giant RMC Sport’s chief football editor Mohamed Bouhafsi yesterday, who said:

‘Manchester United have started discussions with the entourage of Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 25 year old has a price-tag of just €35m!’

Former Red Devil Rafael da Silva was quick to comment on the report and is full of praise for his former teammate, having played alongside him at Lyon.

‘One of the best midfielder I play with, i think will be perfect for machester United. Hope he goes there.’

United reportedly tried to sign Tolisso in January but Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick was concerned about leaving his squad light and blocked the move.

As reported here in February, the player admitted in a recent interview to ‘having doubts’ about his future and German outlet Sport Bild reported that the club shared his doubts.

Tolisso was Bayern’s record signing when he joined them from Lyon in 2017 for €41.5 million (£36 million).

In 2017/18 the Frenchman was almost ever present in the Bundesliga side, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 40 appearances for the club. He was also part of the French World Cup winning squad of 2018 and came on as a 73rd minute substitute in the final against Croatia.

However, after just four games in 2018/19 he sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury that forced him to miss most of the season and subsequently found it difficult to force his way back into the side.

The 25-year-old’s quality is undeniable, but question marks remain over his fitness. He recently broke down in training during lockdown with an ankle injury that required surgery and is expected to miss the rest of this season.

