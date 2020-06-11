Manchester United shockingly poor at creating chances on right flank

Manchester United fans have always recongised a weakness in the right-wing position and it’s for that reason they have been hoping for Jadon Sancho’s arrival.

The Borussia Dortmund star would slot into that position seamlessly and complete an attacking trio that would surely frighten opponents.

United’s current options in the position are Daniel James, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood so it’s safe to say Sancho would be an upgrade.

Not to be dismissive of anyone’s talent but part of the reason for United’s right-wing weakness is due to the Mata and Greenwood not playing their natural positions.

James may be a winger by trade but he’s quickly made it apparent that he’s stronger from the left flank.

27.1% — Manchester United rank 19th in the Premier League for chances created % down the right-hand side. Only Crystal Palace (22.2%) are less productive down that side. pic.twitter.com/u7kj9scmod — UtdArena. (@utdarena) June 10, 2020

If the stats showed Manchester United were only a little weaker then it would be acceptable, but to be second last in that table is simply shocking.

Fans have recognised there were problems in creativity before Bruno Fernandes’ arrival and a large reason for that is the right flank.

In fact, it could even be argued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognised this problem a long time ago since he opted to play Paul Pogba on the right of central-midfield to try and cover it up.

The world-class Frenchman has a preference of featuring on the left but by playing on the right, it forced United to use that flank more creatively than in the past.

