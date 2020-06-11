PSG line up smash-and-grab for Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga

Paris St Germain have joined the race for Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga and have a huge advantage over their rivals.

The talented midfielder, currently playing for French side Rennes, is one of the hottest properties on the football market, having set Ligue 1 on fire this season with his impressive performances.

United have scouted the player extensively over the past 12 months and head of global scouting Marcel Bout has watched him personally.

Real Madrid are also extremely keen on the 17-year-old, who in turn is reportedly keen to join them.

However, according to AS.com, PSG are seeking to take advantage of the fact that the French transfer window is open to steal a march on their rivals and close a deal for their countryman’s signature.

The French transfer window normally opens on July 1st but the French FA has allowed clubs to trade with each other from June 8th.

This means that PSG can sign Camavinga now whereas the Red Devils and Real Madrid cannot.

‘Leonardo, the technical director of the Parisian team, has been following the developments of the young midfielder for a long time’ reports AS.

‘His idea is to reinforce the Parisian team with young people (hence the non-continuity of Thiago Silva).’

The player, dubbed ‘the new Pogba’, will not come cheap though. Rennes are owned by the wealthy Pinault family who reportedly want something in the region of £60 million for him – an eyewatering amount for a 17-year-old.

Given the current financial climate and the fact that he still has two years left on his contract, it seems unlikely that even the likes of PSG, United and Real Madrid would sanction that kind of outlay and as such it is hard to see Camavinga moving anywhere this summer.

