Tottenham Hotspurs’ Dele Alli banned for Manchester United match

Manchester United have received a boost for their Premier League comeback match against Tottenham Hotspur next Friday as Dele Alli has been banned from the game.

The ban is part of Alli’s punishment for posting an inappropriate video on Snapchat in February mocking China’s struggle with COVID-19.

He has also been given a £50,000 fine and ordered to attend an educational course.

Alli posted the offending video at Heathrow Airport in February while waiting for a flight to Dubai.

The Spurs man put on a face mask to suggest that an Asian man nearby could be carrying the virus. Alli turned the camera to the man and then to a bottle of hand sanitiser and posted the caption ‘The virus gunna have to be faster than that to catch me’.

Alli’s absence will come as a blow to José Mourinho who will be keen to close the gap on the Red Devils in the race for Champions League spots.

United are currently lying fifth on 45 points, while Spurs are in 9th on 41. A Spurs win will close the gap to within one point but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men can take the three points it should all but end the London side’s hopes of qualification, as they would then be seven points adrift of fifth place with only eight games to play.

Sheffield United may also be ahead of United by the time the two sides meet as they play their game in hand against Aston Villa two days before. A win would put the Blades on 46 points. Wolves and Arsenal are also in the mix.

United will hope to be at full strength for the Spurs game. The only player in the treatment room at the moment is Phil Jones, who has picked up an injury in training this week.

