Christian Falk explains Manchester United’s chances in Kai Havertz deal

Manchester United have been sent a warning by a German journalist to speed up their negotiations for Kai Havertz if they hope to sign him.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has emerged as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s potential summer targets but they aren’t the only ones keen on his signature.

Havertz is widely regarded to be amongst the best young talent in the world and so there has always been interest in him from Europe’s best.

The young German would definitely add needed depth United’s midfield but the question has to be asked whether he would leave his current club just to play back-up to Paul Pogba or Bruno Fernandes.

Havertz is a key part of Leverkusen’s exciting side and so he may not feel the need to leave only to sit on the bench at Old Trafford.

According to Utdreport, SportsBild’s head of football Christian Falk said: “Manchester United is an option for Kai Havertz, because his management have been told about the big plans of the new team.

“But, Chelsea are more concrete in the talks at the moment. Perhaps Chelsea are again faster than United, like in the case of Timo Werner.”

Havertz could be convinced by Manchester United’s big plans and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s vision but it would probably still mean sitting on the bench.

His versatility will help him get minutes and there have been suggestions he could be utilised as a right-winger.

This would probably only be in the scenario where Jadon Sancho isn’t signed as he is widely reported to be United’s main target this summer.

