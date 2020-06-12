Man United extend Dean Henderson’s loan to Sheffield United

Manchester United have agreed to extend Dean Henderson‘s loan deal to Sheffield United.

The young goalkeeper has been on loan at Bramhall Lane this season, where he has produced some extraordinary performances that have helped the Blades to seventh place in the Premier League. He has also been called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate and was a part of the most recent international squads in October and November.

His loan deal expires on June 30th, but because of the delay to the season’s completion due to the pandemic, an extension is needed if he is to remain at the club.

And according to The Guardian, that deal has been agreed in principle.

‘There are still some details to be ironed out, but it is expected to be done before 23 June – the deadline for clubs to extend the contracts players whose deals expire on 30 June’ the outlet claims.

It is a complicated situation because Sheffield United are direct competitors to Manchester United in the hunt for a top four/five finish that would earn them a Champions League spot.

The Blades lie two points behind the Red Devils with a game in hand.

By extending the loan, United could be shooting themselves in the foot by helping their rivals.

On the other hand, it could have been seen as morally wrong not to extend a loan that was intended to last the season and to deprive the popular player of an opportunity to finish his incredible adventure in Yorkshire.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was quick to sing the praises of the 22-year-old in an interview with The Gary Newbon Sport Show on Punching.TV via The Mail this week, saying:

‘Dean has been outstanding for us, broken into the England squad.

‘I think the importance of having a top-class goalie has been key for our results this year.’

Henderson will be among the first Premier League players to return to action this week, as he is expected to feature in the Blades’ catch-up game against Aston Villa on Wednesday. He will be ineligible to play against his parent club in the potentially crucial Old Trafford clash on June 24th.

He would also be ineligible if the two sides are drawn against each other in the FA Cup semi-final or final, which is likely to occur if they win their respective quarter-finals against Norwich City (the Red Devils) and Arsenal (Sheffield).

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.