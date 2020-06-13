Adnan Januzaj admits confusion with Louis van Gaal’s methods

Former Manchester United man Adnan Januzaj has opened up on his frosty relationship with Louis van Gaal, suggesting he never understood what went wrong.

The young Belgian was destined for greatness at Old Trafford after his breakthrough season during David Moyes ill-fated era.

However, Januzaj could never seemingly kick on and was eventually sold as he now tries to resurrect his career in Spain.

Van Gaal was the man to come in after Moyes but it’s safe to say he could never really get the best out of the academy graduate.

Even now some United fans wonder what could’ve been with Januzaj and it appears as though he himself still wonders that.

Januzaj: “Louis van Gaal? I should not defend myself against him. The stats speak for themselves. Every time I scored or gave an assist, he put me on the bench in the next game. Thankfully there are people at Man United who did rate me.” #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) June 13, 2020

Manchester United’s wings would’ve been sorted out for a decade with Januzaj on the right and Marcus Rashford on the left terrorising defences.

However, it never came to be and even now the club’s biggest priority this summer transfer window is a right-winger in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Hopefully, if the young Englishman does sign for United then he doesn’t endure the same problems Januzaj did in the past.

If Sancho can avoid major injuries then he’s expected to have a long career at Manchester United and it’s part of the reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to want him so badly.

