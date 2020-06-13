Adnan Januzaj predicts Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj has given fans hope in predicting Paul Pogba will remain at the club beyond this summer.

The Belgian international was once a huge prospect at Old Trafford himself and played alongside the world-class Frenchman in the club’s youth levels.

Januzaj’s ceiling so to speak was meant to be just as high’s as Pogba’s was and yet, for one reason or another, he didn’t reach those heights.

The versatile attacker enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season during David Moyes’ campaign but failed to kick on after during Louis van Gaal‘s era.

Pogba’s future is very much in the air but recent reports have hinted he could be set to stay and Januzaj seems to confirm that.

Adnan Januzaj: "I think Paul [Pogba] is staying [at #mufc]. I am still very, very close with Paul. We have known each other since we were kids — our families are also close friends and we keep in contact. That will never change." #mulive [het nieuwsblad] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 13, 2020

Recent reports have indicated Pogba has returned from injury well with no obvious niggles left from his ankle problem.

It was also said that the former Juventus man is showing a real hunger in training, which many have taken to mean he will wish to stay at Manchester United.

Given the current financial climate of the market, it’s unlikely anyone can afford Pogba at the moment and it would make sense that even if he wants to leave this summer, he’s better off waiting another year to move on.

