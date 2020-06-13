Ajax’s Donny van de Beek not a high priority signing for Manchester United
Ajax's Donny van de Beek not a high priority signing for Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly not as interested in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek as previously claimed, with their priorities more focussed on other candidates.

The young Dutchman emerged as a potential summer transfer target with Ajax’s CEO Edwin van der Sar even admitting publicly to their interest.

Van de Beek is considered to be among the best prospects in Europe and Real Madrid were said to be in for his signature as well.

United’s need for some midfield depth is well known but it could be argued they need to add steel and not creativity.

Nonetheless, it appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for more of a playmaker type but has other players higher up his wishlist.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is probably a more sensible signing simply due to his versatility in comparison to the other two.

The talismanic Englishman can play all across midfield and the flanks, meaning should any of the Red Devils’ key players suffer any injuries, he would provide more than adequate cover.

At the same time, he would be more than capable of fighting his way into the starting line-up, even with the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the potentially incoming Jadon Sancho.

