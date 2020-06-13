Andreas Pereira scores twice as Man United win one, lose one against West Brom

Manchester United continued their preparation for Friday’s Premier League restart with two friendly games within two hours against West Brom yesterday.

The Red Devils lost the first game 2-1 but won the second 3-1.

The first squad reportedly included Sergio Romero, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Dan James, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi.

Bruno Fernandes scored United’s only goal from the penalty spot before reportedly missing a second penalty later in the game.

The squad for the second game included David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo.

Andreas Pereira got on the scoresheet twice, with Tahith Chong adding a third.

Brief highlights of the two friendly games Bruno Fernandes’ penalty

The club confirmed that some players featured in both games in order to increase their match sharpness.

Fans will look for clues from the line-ups as to what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI will be for Friday’s crucial match against Tottenham.

It is possible that the midfield and attack from the first game of Matic – Pogba – Fernandes – Greenwood – Martial – Rashford will be combined with the defence from the second game of De Gea – Wan-Bissaka – Maguire – Lindelof – Shaw.

If so it means that one of the stand out players of the season, Fred, will drop to the bench and Mason Greenwood would be given the nod over Dan James on the right wing.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.