Manchester United in talks to sign Gent’s Jonathan David

Manchester United have been linked with yet another attacking midfielder this summer and have reportedly set their sights on Canadian ace Jonathan David.

The America-born player was on fire for Gent in the Belgian League this season, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists before the league was prematurely ended due to the world pandemic.

According to Belgian outlet HLN, both United and Arsenal are pursuing the 20-year-old, who has also scored five goals in the Europa League, making his haul for the season 23 goals from 40 games.

‘The largest European top clubs have asked the player’s agent Nick Mavromaras about the Jonathan David’s transfer conditions.

‘Among them are Manchester United and Arsenal, who have been following the Gent star for months and have now already had initial exploratory talks with Mavromaras.

‘Ajax, Everton, Inter Milan and FC Porto also have David on the radar.

David would be significantly less expensive than some of United’s other targets; Gent’s manager Michel Louwagie mentioned a figure of €25 million (£22m) before the pandemic.

Whilst United’s name is often trotted out willy-nilly in reports such as this, this particular story may be one to watch as the Canadian certainly fits the profile of an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type player and is the right age and price point for United’s recruitment policy.

David can also play as a striker and has scored seven goals in eight games from the centre forward position.

