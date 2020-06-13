Manchester United move closer to wrapping up Angel Gomes’ future

Manchester United are reportedly moving closer to tieing Angel Gomes down to a new contract in the latest news on the club’s mini transfer saga.

The young Englishman is one of the club’s brightest prospects which is why it’s worrying to fans why he hasn’t extended his deal yet.

Gomes would be leaving United for free in a few weeks’ time if he doesn’t sign a new contract and supporters don’t want to see a repeat of Paul Pogba’s situation.

United are believed to have offered the academy product multiple deals so far but none that have pleased him or his agent.

However, if he doesn’t accept the latest offer then there’s probably no hope for a deal ever concluding.

Talks with Angel Gomes are edging towards a new contract. #mufc are looking at giving the player around £25,000 #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 13, 2020

£25k for an unproven youngster is a lot of money and shows Manchester United’s faith in Gomes despite all the ongoing troubles.

There’s no reason why he can’t become a success at Old Trafford but that kind of money is better saved for players who have made a full breakthrough.

The perfect example is Brandon Williams who has played on a cheap contract that doesn’t reflect his value at all.

However, he has enjoyed an unexpected breakthrough season and has done well enough that the club are offering him new terms even though his deal doesn’t run out yet.

