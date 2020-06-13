Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excited about Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes combination

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former captain Gary Neville both agree that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes should be able to play well together.

Sky Sports asked Solskjaer about whether he thought the two stars playing together would work.

‘Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can – it’s a big yes.

‘I think it’s exciting… we do have an exciting squad. I’ve got Scott, Fred, Nemanja.There’s many games coming up and I’m sure we can find a good connection between them.

‘We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we’re looking forward to it.’

Neville meanwhile also believes there is no reason why the two players can’t link successfully.

‘I don’t understand the sentiment of “How do Pogba and Fernandes” fit together’ he tweeted.

‘They won’t be in a 2 sitting! With more fluid systems today than 20 years ago it should be simple. We’ve just watched De Bruyne and David Silva play together for 3 years in a MDF 3.’

The issue for many is that whoever plays behind the pair will have to perform the majority of the midfield defensive duties. Nemanja Matic was playing well before lockdown, but lacks mobility. Fred was also in fine form but is more of a box-to-box player and would have to adapt his game to sit as a strict defensive midfielder. Scott McTominay has shown an aptitude for the holding midfield role, but may lack the necessary skills and experience to carry the task single-handedly.

The solution for next season may be to buy a specialist defensive midfielder, and Solskjaer also spoke in the same interview about adding to the squad in the summer.

‘We’re always looking to improve the squad. This uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football and the market is going to be, but I’m very happy with the squad I’ve got.

‘Today’s world is different to what it was two months ago. We’ve got to adjust, adapt, there’s clubs out there struggling more than us financially.

‘It’s a new world, and I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it would be.’

