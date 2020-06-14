Ajax coach confirms Manchester United interest in Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are planning to sell Andreas Pereira to fund the signing of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek, sources claim.

The Dutch side’s assistant manager Ronald de Boer has confirmed that he expects Van de Beek to leave the club this summer and that Manchester United could be the team to land the talented midfielder.

And according to The Daily Star’s Mark Taylor, the Red Devils will sell Pereira, who plays in a similar position to the Dutchman, to raise funds for the deal.

Van De Beek came close to signing for Real Madrid last summer but the move did not happen. And now with Real stuttering again due to the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, De Boer told Fox Sports (via The Sun) he believes United could pounce.

‘When you hear these clubs go by, I know your heart beats faster. Maybe this train won’t pass by him anymore’ the former Dutch international said.

‘If Real Madrid again decide not to push for Donny, then I can understand it if he decides to go to Manchester United instead.

‘On the one hand, I understand that Real Madrid are hesitating a bit.

‘Another club could think, “Hey, an interesting player, maybe we can get him for a little less”.

‘For example, Manchester United.’

The price agreed with Real was reported to be €55 million (around £49m) but this was before the crisis. United are planning to open the bidding for the 23-year-old with a cheeky £36 million bid – with funds from the Pereira sale making up a substantial part of the outlay.

‘In order to free up the funds and create a space in his squad to move for Van de Beek, or potentially Havertz instead, Daily Star Sport understands that Solskjaer is willing to sell Brazilian midfielder Pereira’ reports Taylor.

‘The most likely destination for Pereira would be a Premier League rival, with Newcastle, Everton and West Ham all understood to be interested in him.’

Pereira has a market value of £14 million according to Transfermarkt.

One issue that might prevent Van de Beek from joining United could be guarantees over playing time. If Paul Pogba stays at the club, it is unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could offer the Dutchman a nailed-on first team starting spot, with Bruno Fernandes also competing for the number 8 role.

From United’s perspective, though, keeping three world class central midfielders happy would be a wonderful problem to have.

