Borussia Dortmund chief confirms Liverpool not in for Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have quashed rumours of any recent contact from any club in regard to Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old is reported to be Manchester United’s top transfer target this summer and Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all also reported to be keen on him.

However, Dortmund have been adamant that they will not drop Sancho’s £100 million plus asking price despite the financial crisis caused by the COVID pandemic and Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s head of first-team football, claims there has been no contact about the winger.

‘There is no update at all,’ he told Sky Germany (via The Evening Standard).

‘We’ve had a few issues with Jadon last week, but those have all been solved. Afterwards he’s delivered a great game and has involved himself well. He is extremely important.

‘At this moment in time we assume that he will be playing for and staying with Borussia Dortmund for next season.

‘As for the rumours [about Liverpool] I believe I can say there’s nothing to them.’

With Chelsea having already signed another right winger, Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, and Real Madrid seemingly putting the brakes on all transfer activity, Kehl’s comments seem to confirm that the Red Devils are the ‘last man standing’ in the race to sign the England international. However, with Dortmund in no rush to sell, the transfer fee remains the major sticking point.

Sancho started his second game since the Bundesliga resumed yesterday as Dortmund overcame Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 to keep their slim chance of winning the competition alive. Bayern Munich are seven points ahead with three games to play and have a superior goal difference.

