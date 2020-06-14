Brandon Williams shows why he’s Manchester United through and through

Manchester United star Brandon Williams has done something in his past that will certainly endear him to the fans even further.

The academy graduate has been the unexpected breakthrough story of the season so far and has only been overshadowed by Mason Greenwood.

The difference, however, is that the latter was expected to be involved in the first-team this campaign while no one foresaw Williams’ sudden and incredible development.

The young Englishman was playing so well at one point that there were calls for him to be the constant first-choice ahead of the established Luke Shaw.

In fact, Williams performed so admirably some called for the former Southampton man to be sold as there was apparently no longer a need for him.

Juventus were looking to sign Brandon Williams 18 months ago & offered him 'life changing money' to join them but his dream was to play for #mufc. [the athletic] — ً (@utdrobbo) June 13, 2020

Williams’ decision, at least for now, appears to be the correct one given how he’s now a valued member of Manchester United’s first-team.

There’s no guarantee had he joined Juventus that he would’ve enjoyed the same amounts of minutes there as he has so far at Old Trafford.

Alex Sandro would’ve far more difficult to overthrow than Shaw or Ashley Young and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Williams so it seems only a matter of time before he’s a starting XI regular.

