Dietmar Hamann insists Jadon Sancho can still be bought

German pundit Dietmar Hamann has given Manchester United fans more hope that a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is still possible.

Many supporters feel the upcoming transfer window will be deemed a success or failure depending on whether or not the young Englishman joins.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have made Sancho his priority signing for the summer but the current conditions of the market make everything unpredictable.

The global health crisis has affected football as well and so the financial impact has already been felt by many clubs.

The market value has in turn dipped but Dortmund reportedly don’t want to sell for less than what they feel is Sancho’s true value.

Dietmar Hamann: "There will continue to be a market for the top players, like Jadon Sancho. He's just too good to wait another year. I see him going to the Premier League. The most likely option there is #mufc." #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 14, 2020

Hamann’s words are in contrast to the news coming out from Dortmund, who have insisted Sancho won’t be going anywhere this summer.

Some fans have taken the news to mean that the German giants are just playing hard to get but it wouldn’t be surprising to hear if they genuinely mean it.

After all, why sell Sancho now for what would be less than his real value when there’s an opportunity the market could bounce back and they could sell him for more next season.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.