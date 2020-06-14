Manchester United rejected by Barcelona in bids to sign Ansu Fati

Manchester United’s interest in Barcelona star Ansu Fati is reportedly more further along than fans had anticipated according to Duncan Castles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has favoured a youthful approach when it comes to squad building and it’s safe to say the 17-year-old fits the criteria.

United are believed to be on the lookout for wingers as they would also fit the legendary Norwegian’s desire to play with width on the flanks.

Solskjaer’s first signing was actually a winger in the mould of Daniel James who has constantly hugged the touchline when playing on the right flank.

Fati is a winger as well and reports surprisingly started recently, claiming the Red Devils were keen on him but no one truly believed the club were going to bid for him.

#mufc have had two proposals turned down in the last two weeks for Ansu Fati. [@DuncanCastles] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 14, 2020

Fati is highly rated at Barcelona and it’s unlikely they would ever consider selling him given his limitless potential.

In 11 matches worth of minutes, the young Spaniard has scored five goals and grabbed an assist so far this season.

Although he could prove to be a good buy, it’s far likely the noise that is being created is probably from Fati’s camp in order to get him a new contract.

His current deal runs out in two years time and perhaps he is looking to receive a reward for the troubles of his breakthrough season.

