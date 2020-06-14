Mason Greenwood leads entire Premier League in shots on target percentage

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is top of the charts in the Premier League for percentage of shots on target this season.

The phenomenal 18-year-old has scored twelve goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances for the Red Devils this season – many of which came from the bench and nearly all of which came from playing on the right wing rather than his natural centre forward position.

And whilst the results speak for themselves, according to football statistic site fbref.com, they are backed up by some equally impressive statistics.

Greenwood has hit an incredible 57.1% of his 21 shots on target in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in any club.

Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri is second on 53.8% (7 out of 13 shots on target) and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy third on 52.6% (30 of 57 shots).

United’s next most accurate shooter is Anthony Martial, whose percentage is 47.5%, placing him 13th in the league.

Greenwood is also in the top four players in the goals per shot statistic, registering 0.24 of a goal per shot (or 4.17 shots needed to score a goal). Vardy tops this category with a slightly better 0.26 (3.84 shots per goal), with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal’s Martinelli both on 0.25 (4 shots per goal).

The United man is also in the league’s top ten in the goals minus expected goals statistic, having scored 2.9 more goals than would be expected from the chances received. Aubameyang tops that statistic with 5.7.

The figures are a testament to how well the youngster has done in his breakthrough season. They come on the back of the recent report that the academy graduate has achieved more in terms of goals and assists than Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi had at the same age.

It is easy to get carried away with the achievements of precocious teenagers only to see them never quite make the grade. Adnan Januzaj, James Wilson, Federico Macheda, Frazier Campbell and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake all looked like future Ballon d’Or winners at a similar age.

However, there is undoubtedly something very special about Greenwood and under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s expert tutelage and careful handling, you would not bet against him developing into one of the world’s best strikers in the near future.

