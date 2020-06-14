Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits no decision made about Dean Henderson’s future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that no decision has been made about where goalkeeper Dean Henderson will play next season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout keepers of the Premier League this season, eclipsing United’s number one David de Gea in almost every goalkeeping statistic.

His loan spell at Sheffield United has helped the Blades to seventh place in the Premier League. He has also been called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

It was confirmed yesterday that Henderson’s loan at Bramhall Lane will be extended to allow him to complete the season, even though it could assist the Blades in their fight with United for Champions League places.

‘For me it doesn’t matter when the season ends. The Sheffield United team this season has consisted of Dean in goal so he should be allowed to complete it’ the United boss told The Mail.

‘It’s not been decided in terms of where Dean is going to be next season. This season has proved a great experience for him, he’s done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England’s no 1 and Man United’s no 1 at some point.

‘It’s not my job to keep the players happy or in the team or out of it. Part of it is their responsibility of performing and doing well.

‘Dean has made some great choices over the years and developed fantastically – and still is.’

The most likely scenario for next season would be for Henderson to be loaned out again, but there are factors that could influence that decision. David de Gea’s form prior to lockdown was a cause for concern and a poor end to the campaign from the Spaniard might persuade Solskjaer to accelerate the Englishman’s succession to the goalkeeping throne.

Another issue that might affect the decision is the future of De Gea’s current backup, Sergio Romero. It has been rumoured that the Argentinian would like more game time as he approaches the twilight of his career – he has only played eight Premier League games for the club since 2015 – and that he might seek a move away from United to get it.

One rumour doing the rounds recently was that Leeds United boss Marco Bielsa will be looking to recruit a goalkeeper if the Yorkshire side clinch promotion to the Premier League and that working with his countryman could be an opportunity that Romero would find hard to pass up.

If Romero were to leave, it seems almost inevitable that Henderson would be needed at Old Trafford and that he would be rotated as much as possible with De Gea.

ESPN recently claimed that the Red Devils are poised to offer Henderson a new contract to reward him for his progress.

