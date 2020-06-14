Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintaining positive relationships with Manchester United squad

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has a better relationship with the squad than the club’s former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician’s tenure at Old Trafford ended poorly, to say the least, and he was said to have lost the players by the end.

Some pointed out that the lack of players who wished him well on social media was evidence of that fractured relationship.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba probably all felt the worst of that poor relationship as they were arguably the ones most criticised publicly.

It was said that part of the reason Solskjaer was hired after Mourinho was because of his ability to instantly connect with the United players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a good relationship with 'almost all of his players' on a one-to-one level. Under Jose Mourinho, there were several players who had issues with the #mufc manager — those no longer exist. [the athletic] — ً (@utdrobbo) June 14, 2020

It seems Solskjaer’s initial connection wasn’t fake and he’s been able to maintain it so far despite occasionally calling out the players.

By no means, the legendary Norwegian has been soft but his methods have differed with Mourinho and as such he’s been able to keep the squad’s trust and respect.

Many are beginning to see the fruits of Solskjaer’s hard work but the team is very much still in a fragile state and so the run-in to the end of the season will be crucial.

